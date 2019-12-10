Democrats, White House forge new North American trade deal

(AP) - House Democrats and the White House have announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win.
This comes on the same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against the president.
Both sides hailed the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement, with Democrats said they won stronger provisions on enforcing the agreement, while Republicans said it will help keep the economy humming along.
Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great" for the U.S. Both most Democrats and Trump disliked NAFTA, but the new pact is more protectionist and labor-friendly.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.