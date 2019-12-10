NoDa business owners coordinate vigil for Scott Brooks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Joey Hewell and his husband Scott Lindsley are part of the huge number of community members dealing the loss of fellow NoDa business owner Scott Brooks.
“So many people come in and say, ‘I didn’t know [Brooks and his brother], I didn’t know the family personally, but going in there, you felt like they were your friend, you felt like they were family and you could talk to them,’” Hewell says.
The Noda Company Store owners have tremendous respect for Scott.
“I don’t think that Noda would be even close to where we are right now if it weren’t for the Brooks brothers and what their family has done for the neighborhood,” Hewell says.
It is why, when they heard Scott Brooks was killed opening his iconic restaurant, Brooks’ Sandwich House, Monday morning, they wanted to do something. Scott had been running the shop with his twin brother for 46 years.
“We didn’t know what to do,” Hewell says. “We were devastated and angry at the same time.”
They linked up with fellow business owner Jason Baker at Canvas Tattoo.
“I said, ‘What about a candlelight vigil,’” Baker says. “It’s a beautiful way to express love for somebody.”
He has been going down the street to see Brooks and his family at the shop for years.
“You don’t realize the connections you make in these short interchanges,” Baker says. “You know, I get a hamburger and we share a few jokes, and we’re friends, and it’s beautiful.”
Tuesday, these men turn their attention to supporting the Brooks family, showing them the love of the community surrounding their shop.
“It’s really kind of the connections life is all about,” Baker says. “And for us to be able to project that back to them is the least we can do.”
The vigil will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Brooks’ Sandwich House.
