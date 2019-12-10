Memorial for Scott Brooks grows outside of Brooks’ Sandwich House, neighbors plead for killer to come forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The makeshift memorial for slain business owner, Scott Brooks, continued to grow Monday night. Friends and community members stopped by the business throughout the evening. A collection of flowers and candles were left along the wooden table outside of the eatery.
Brooks, who co-owned Brooks’ Sandwich House with his twin brother, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant Monday morning outside of the business. Police believe Brooks was getting ready to open the restaurant when the deadly incident happened.
Delrika McManus and her mother both stopped by the business Monday night to pay their respects.
“I came here about maybe 23 years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter and this is probably something that I ate every day,” said McManus.
Brooks’ Sandwich House has become a staple in Charlotte. Neighbors know the business for it’s tasty food and the positive impact the eatery has had on the community.
“I’ve heard all the wonderful things their family has done for the city of Charlotte, and I think they’ve been a blessing,” said Granger.
News of Scott Brooks’ death has hit the Charlotte community hard. Several people who stopped by the memorial Monday night had tears in their eyes.
“Somebody took a father, a son, a twin brother. They took somebody that’s part of our family,” said Charlotte resident Kem Miller.
Charlotte business owner Jeffrey Hendricks said he had been coming to Brooks’ Sandwich House for years. After hearing of Scott Brooks’ death, he made a special trip to drive by the eatery Monday night.
“It’s unbelievable. I mean a lot of things happen in life. It’s just hard. It’s hard to gather that somebody would do something so careless,” said Hendricks.
Community members are now pleading for the person responsible for Brooks’ death to turn themselves in.
“I just don’t understand why you would do something like that to somebody. Just turn yourself in. Please turn yourself in. Everybody wants you to turn yourself in,” said McManus.
The Noda Company Store posted on Facebook Monday night that a vigil would be held for Scott Brooks at Brooks Sandwich House at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Anyone with information about Brooks’ killing should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.