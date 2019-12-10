Last full moon of the decade to peak at 12:12 on 12/12

(WAFB) - The 2010s are going out in style; cosmic style.
The last full moon of the decade is sure to be a treat for anyone who is feeling superstitious.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac Moon Phase Calendar, December’s Cold Moon, also referred to as the Moon Before Yule, will be 100% full on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. EST.
In Chinese numerology, 12 represents the harmony of yin and yang. The number 1 is a yang number, ruled by the sun and symbolizes independence and individualism. The number 2 is a yin number, ruled by the moon and represents symmetry and balance. Together they equal harmony.
For math nerds, the number 12 is considered sublime, which means it has the perfect number of divisors, and the sum of its divisors is also a perfect number.
Other References to 12
The number 12 is significant in these 12 ways:
- The “Twelve Days of Christmas,” start on Dec. 25 and runs through Jan. 5.
- Twelve is associated with the heavens — 12 months and 12 zodiac signs.
- It’s a number widely used in the Bible — the number of apostles, the Tribes of Israel, etc.; In the book of Revelation, there are 12 gates and 12 angels.
- The number of hours on a clock face is 12.
- Twelve is the number of members on a jury.
- There are 12 stages of life in Buddhism.
- The Ancient Greeks worshipped 12 major gods of Olympus.
- Eggs come in packs of 12.
- The average human has 12 ribs.
- The number of inches in a foot is 12.
- There were 12 Knights of King Arthur’s Round Table.
- We go through 12 grades in school.
The day after the full moon? Friday the 13.
