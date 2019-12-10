‘Huge York bust’: Drug agents seize 2,750 grams of meth, guns in SC/NC raid; 2 charged

ROCK HILL, SC (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald) - Two convicted felons have been arrested after drug agents in Rock Hill seized about seven pounds of meth and two guns in one of the largest drug seizures in York County history, according to police and court records.
Agents found around 2,750 grams of methamphetamine and two guns in a traffic stop in Rock Hill and in a Pineville, N.C., motel room in Mecklenburg County, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
The meth confiscated Sunday night in the vehicle and across the North Carolina state line near Charlotte is the second-larges haul of methamphetamine in the history of the York County drug unit, Brown said.
“This is a huge bust,” Brown said. “This is meth that now will not get out on the streets.”
Two handguns and more than $2,100 in cash also were seized, according to a drug unit incident report.
Shane Anthony Lee, 40, and Robert Thomas Chapman, 41, both of Rock Hill, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Both men also face charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and other drug and weapon charges.
Lee and Chapman have previous South Carolina felony convictions and are banned from possessing weapons, according to York County court and jail records.
Lee and Chapman are being held without bond at the York County jail.
Check back for updates on this developing story.