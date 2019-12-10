Hickory Police investigating deadly shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is currently investigating a homicide case in which a man died after being shot in the chest.
The incident reportedly occurred off of South Center Street shortly before 5:00 p.m. Police are looking at this being a potentially domestic situation.
During the shooting, the victim ran out of an apartment where he had sustained the injury and collapsed in a common area behind it.
No further information has been released at this time and no suspect has been taken into custody.
This remains an active investigation.
