Governor proposes $3,000 raise for all S.C. teachers

“The Board of SC for Ed is encouraged by the Governor’s request for an increase in teacher pay during the December 10, 2019 press conference. We are hopeful that this stems from a recognition of the pay gap that has existed for many years between the teachers of South Carolina and the rest of the country. We would also hope that the Governor and our Legislators understand that inadequate pay is just one of the issues facing South Carolina teachers today, and they will listen to the input of teachers’ voices as they look for solutions to overcrowded classrooms, underfunded school buildings and unnecessary testing that takes away from teaching and learning. Additionally, we are hopeful that all state and district workers will receive a raise with the additional recurring funds that will now be added to our state budget, as each is vital to our state’s well-being. We look forward to the continued responsiveness to these long overdue needs.”