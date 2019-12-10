First Alert: Storms, major temperature swings expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued today, as more rain is in the forecast as a major front moves our way.
Southerly breezes in advance of the front will push warmer temperatures our way for most of the WBTV area today, but there will be a sharp gradient across the region. In sort, the mountains will be in the 40s today, with mid to upper 50s for the foothills, mid to upper 60s for Charlotte and the Piedmont and lower 70s in the Sandhills east of Charlotte.
Rain will continue for most of us into tonight, but the rain will briefly transition to sleet and snow in the mountains before ending early Wednesday. A small accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces, can be expected.
For the rest of us, rain will end early Wednesday as the front pulls to our east and Thursday looks partly cloudy before more rain returns as we close out the workweek. Wednesday will be much cooler with afternoon readings in the lower 50s and Thursday looks even colder with highs only in the 40s.
A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday, as some models are hinting that moisture may arrive early enough in the day for a wintry mix to unfold in areas west of Charlotte before transitioning to cold rain that could linger into early Saturday morning.
At this point, ice accumulations appear to be on the lighter end with little to no threat of power outages, but that situation could easily change and everyone should watch this forecast carefully and check back on for updates.
Cold 40s hold on a wet Friday before rising into the upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday definitely looks to be the better day of the weekend as sunshine will be abundant with highs close to 60°.
Be safe and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
