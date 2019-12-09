First Alert Day Tuesday, then comes the bigger concern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large storm system moving across the country will push rain across our region Tuesday and Tuesday night ending as snow in the mountains Wednesday morning. An inch or two of snow is likely in the high country before it ends quickly on Wednesday.
Likewise, the rain moving through the Piedmont and the greater Charlotte area will also end during the Wednesday morning timeframe yielding to brighter skies during the afternoon. That quiet period should last through Thursday before the next system arrives on Friday.
With all that said, the very cold air arriving behind the Tuesday storm system will set the stage Friday morning for some freezing rain to develop in areas west of Charlotte, but not confined solely to the mountains. A glaze of freezing rain could affect areas as far east as the Highway 321 corridor, not that far from Charlotte.
At this point, accumulations appear to be on the lighter end with little to no threat of power outages, but that situation could easily change and everyone should watch this carefully and check back on our forecast for updates. Either way, any time there is ice in the equation, travel on the roads quickly becomes a concern.
Beyond Friday, the weekend looks vastly better with mild temperatures and sunshine back in the mix!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
