Father of murdered Charlotte man meets nurse who tried to save him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark Whiteside, the father of Andrew Allen, a man who was stabbed multiple times outside of a Dilworth gas station in May, has finally met the person who he learned tried to save his son’s life in the aftermath of the incident.
Whiteside initially found out that his son had been stabbed to death in front of a Shell gas station hours after the altercation occurred. At the gas station, located at the intersection of East and South Boulevard, a nurse on the scene who happened to be stopping by to pick up a late night snack attended to Williams until first responders arrived.
For months Whiteside did not know the identity of the nurse but after reaching out to WBTV’s Molly Grantham, the pair posted a message on Facebook asking for the individual to come forward.
Shortly after the post went up, a man responded to Grantham online, telling her that he was the nurse who attempted to save Williams and that he was willing to meet with the father of the victim.
The meeting between the grateful father and the heroic nurse took place soon after as Andrew Noel, 28, came forward as the nurse who tended to Williams as he laid in the parking lot bleeding from his injuries.
While Noel was unable to ultimately save Williams, the victim’s father was still thankful for the man’s efforts to comfort his son during that time and Noel expressed his gratitude for being able to help in that time of need.
‘I know I couldn’t save your son’s life...but I mean... don’t hesitate to help. And I hope that comes out of our story.’
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.