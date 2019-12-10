Family devastated after 5-year-old dies at SC Christmas parade

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a boy was killed in an accident at the Bluffton Christmas Parade this weekend.
The accident involved a parade float and 5-year-old Ameer Frazier in the Red Cedar Elementary School parking lot, according to Bluffton Police Captain Joe Babiewicz.
“We had just wrapped up the parade and one of my cousins gave me a call, and she told me there had been an accident," Carletha Frazier Singleton, Ameer’s aunt, said. “This is an unimaginable experience. There’s really no words to explain or tell you how someone could be feeling at this time. Numb. In shock still. Just trying to process what has happened.”
It is still unclear what exactly happened, but the Bluffton Police Department is investigating.
After the accident Ameer was taken to the hospital where he died.
“Ameer was completely full of life. He was a loving little boy. His smile was contagious. His energy was just amazing," Singleton said. “He was just a joyous, loving little boy. He really was, and he will be greatly missed.”
The Beaufort County School District had additional counselors at a number of Bluffton schools on Monday to assist students and staff.
“When we lose one of our students, it’s a deeply felt and personal loss," Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said. "Every teacher, every administrator, every school staff member. Each one of us is affected, and today we’re praying for Ameer and his family.”
