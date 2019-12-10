Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled; 11-year-old Boaz boy found safe

Douglas Brooks Hamilton. (Source: Boaz Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | December 10, 2019 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 5:22 PM

BOAZ, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Boaz police say 11-year-old Zane Bradley Priest has been found and is safe.

Douglas Brooks Hamilton was taken into custody at a hotel in Collinsville, Alabama.

The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Zane Bradley Priest.

Priest is a white male with brown hair and eyes, 5-feet-tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Police say Priest may be in the company of Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

Priest was last seen in the area of Brown Street in Boaz at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10.

If you have any information regarding Priest, please contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812, or call 911.

