Child porn suspect, wife arrested following missing child report

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz police have arrested a child porn suspect.
Police say Douglas Brooks Hamilton was taken into custody at a hotel in Collinsville. He was with a young child who had been reported missing.
He is charged with of production of child pornography.
Police say the child porn did not involve the child at the hotel. There was a different child involved.
Hamilton’s wife, Misty Priest, was also arrested. She is charged with two counts of sexual abuse and one count of production of child pornography.
Police say when they went to arrest Hamilton Tuesday, he was not home. Upon talking to people, they had reason to believe he was evading law enforcement.
Officers then discovered the child was not at school.
Police said after they got information on their whereabouts, the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office responded to the hotel and took Hamilton into custody.
