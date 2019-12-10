Bill Cosby sex assault verdict upheld; spokesman lashes out

(AP) - An appeals court has rejected Bill Cosby’s bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction.
The ruling Tuesday is being closely watched as Cosby was the first celebrity convicted in the #MeToo era.
Cosby’s spokesman attacked the ruling as “a political scheme to destroy America’s dad.”
The state Superior Court says the trial testimony of 5 other accusers was evidence that Cosby had a “unique sexual assault playbook.”
Victim Andrea Constand tells The Associated Press that the decision shows no one is above the law.
Cosby can now ask the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal.
