Beyond the number: Digging into the 103 Charlotte killings of 2019

These people prove, not every case is bad-guy-versus-bad-guy. Some are just wrong place, wrong time… and because more fights now turn to guns, and bullets can’t see… it could happen to any of us. Also for Wednesday, we mapped every homicide in Charlotte from 2019. The map shows murders in all pockets of the county – including Ballantyne, Dilworth, south Charlotte, west Charlotte, east Charlotte - and the areas in between.