Man charged with murder of man found dead behind home in Alexander County

STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies spent much of Tuesday around a home in the Stony Point section of the county looking for clues in a homicide.
A call came in to 911 earlier in the day reporting that a man had been shot behind a home. When deputies arrived, they found a man who was dead, apparently from a gunshot wound.
The man who called 911, later identified as 39-year-old Joshua Lee Branch, was also there and he was taken into custody for questioning. Authorities believe he was the one who pulled in the trigger in the incident, but they still are not sure what the circumstances were.
“That’s what we are questioning him for, to put the puzzle together,” said Sheriff Chris Bowman.
After he was questioned, Branch was charged with murder and taken to the Alexander County Detention Center.
Meanwhile, at the scene, deputies combed the woods and adjacent properties to be sure they were not missing any evidence in the case.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with further information about the case should call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-4658.
