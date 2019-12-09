Why CEOs say they’re moving or expanding their companies to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CEOs of major Charlotte-based companies were all under one roof Monday afternoon.
These represented companies included Honeywell, Premier, Duke Energy, Lowe’s and Bank of America, which are all a major part of bringing in jobs to the area.
The event was hosted by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, which also released its third quarter report on Monday. That report cities 7,435 total “net new jobs.”
At the luncheon, CEOs who have relocated their companies, or expanded them in Charlotte, spoke about why they chose the city. Several of them are pointing to factors that simply make Charlotte a good place to live, but they are also focusing heavily on recruitment opportunities in the area.
They look at UNC-Charlotte as a key recruiting hub, bringing local talent in to help their companies grow.
“Whether it’s some of the awards Charlotte has won from some of the business publications…whether it’s the continuous migration, particularly from the northeast and west coast, I think that speaks for itself in terms of the attractiveness of this area,” Chairman and CEO of Honeywell Darius Adamczyk says.
"Having the University of Charlotte here, and having a big healthcare pool of talent for the clinical needs that we have…it’s relatively easy to recruit the needs we have from the city of Charlotte,” President and CEO of Premier Susan DeVore says.
Lowe’s, represented there Monday, is building its Global Technology Center in Charlotte’s South End. President and CEO Marvin Ellison says it will bring about 2,000 technology jobs to that site. He says Charlotte won out in his company’s nation-wide search, because of all the technology professionals being trained in Charlotte and in North Carolina as a whole.
“We’re very hopeful that, building a modern world class technology center, that we’ll be able to be a beacon for some of the technology talent that’s being produced in North Carolina,” Ellison says. “But also bring in global talent from around the world.”
