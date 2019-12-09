Unsettled weather develops for the week ahead, with big temperature swings

A First Alert has been issued specifically from late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a cold front will move through the Carolinas. Rain is expected to increase in coverage for Tuesday afternoon and evening, and continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As colder air arrives Tuesday night, some rain is expected to transition to a rain-snow mix to snow for the NC mountains. Tuesday is expected to be a mild day, with upper 60s likely ahead of the cold front, yet temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s for Wednesday. Precipitation may linger for Wednesday morning, yet is expected to diminish by the afternoon, with clearing skies.