Unsettled weather develops for the week ahead, with big temperature swings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unsettled weather returns for the work week, with rain to snow possible for parts of the WBTV viewing area, along with big temperature swings.
Overnight will feature increasing clouds, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with widely scattered rain showers possible. Monday high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s, with temperatures staying steady or slightly warming overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
A First Alert has been issued specifically from late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a cold front will move through the Carolinas. Rain is expected to increase in coverage for Tuesday afternoon and evening, and continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As colder air arrives Tuesday night, some rain is expected to transition to a rain-snow mix to snow for the NC mountains. Tuesday is expected to be a mild day, with upper 60s likely ahead of the cold front, yet temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s for Wednesday. Precipitation may linger for Wednesday morning, yet is expected to diminish by the afternoon, with clearing skies.
Colder temperatures stay around for Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a stray shower, as afternoon high temperatures only reach the lower 40s for the Piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
A First Alert has also been issued for Friday, as another round of rain showers is expected to develop. A rain-snow mix is possible Friday morning, with a transition to a chilly rain Friday afternoon, as high temperatures only reach the low to mid 40s.
Rain showers may linger into the start of the weekend, with widely scattered rain showers possible for Saturday, as high temperatures reach the mid-50s. Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy, with a slight chance for a stray shower, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Have a safe start to the work week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.