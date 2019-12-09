Registered sex offender faces new charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender, who has been charged before for failing to comply with the terms of his release, has been charged again.
On December 5, Roger Lee McCarter, 40, was charged with disseminating harmful material to a minor, and two counts of maintaining a social media page.
In 2016, McCarter was charged with sex offense-use of social website on the 100 block of West Liberty Street.
McCarter, whose address on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry is 325 Grants Creek Road in Salisbury, was previously convicted of sex crimes involving a victim listed as 14 years of age.
The convictions came from Prince William County, Va.
In August, 2016, McCarter was also charged in Iredell County with failure to inform of changes online and failure to report change of address as a registered sex offender.
In the Iredell County case McCarter was accused of using a fake name in order to be on social media.
McCarter is being held under a bond of $25,000.
