Rain with both warm and cold temps expected this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be damp and chilly with lots of clouds and occasional showers / sprinkles and afternoon temperatures rising into the middle 50s around Charlotte.
That sounds simple enough, but the forecast isn’t actually that cut and dry. There will be a large spread in high temperatures across the region this afternoon. Temperatures will likely hold in the cold 40s today across the I-40 corridor but actually rise into the mild 60s south of I-85.
Beyond the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to even lower 60s around Charlotte tonight on southerly breezes in advance of a major front approaching from the west.
That front has its greatest impact on the WBTV viewing area Tuesday and we have extended the First Alert to that day, as more widespread showers and maybe even a few thunder rumbles enter the forecast. Southerly breezes in advance of our next front will push Tuesday’s temperatures to near 70° before another cold shot arrives for the second part of the workweek when high temperatures are forecast to be in the cold 40s.
Rain will end early Wednesday as the front pulls to our east and Thursday looks partly cloudy before more rain possibly returns as we close out the workweek. A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday, as some models are hinting that moisture may arrive early enough in the day for a wintry mix to unfold before transitioning to cold rain that could linger into the first half of Saturday. Cold 40s hold on a wet Friday before rising into the seasonal 50s Saturday.
Sunday definitely looks to be the better day of the weekend as sunshine will be abundant with highs again in the seasonal 50s.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
