Officer breaks arm in Lincoln County police chase

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy suffered a broken arm while apprehending a suspect following a vehicle and foot chase early Monday morning.
The incident began on Highway 73 around 1:45 a.m., when a deputy got behind a white Ford Explorer allegedly driven by 21-year-old Jhamari Keishon Sowell, of Stanley.
Deputies say Sowell ignored blue lights and sirens, and drove away at nearly 100 mph down Business Highway 16 before crashing at the entrance of Ben McLain Lane in Stanley.
From there, Sowell allegedly jumped from the vehicle and ran toward a nearby home as deputies followed behind on foot. He ran into a wooded area behind the home before being captured.
During the pursuit, Deputy M. Farra suffered a broken arm. Farra was transported to Atrium Health-Lincoln for treatment. Officials haven’t specified how Farra suffered the injury.
Sowell was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He will be charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, driving while impaired, driving without a license and failing to stop for a stop sign.
