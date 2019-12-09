Greenville police ask for help finding 20-year-old woman possibly being held against her will

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenville police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who may be being held against her will, according to Brandon LaVorgna, with the Greenville Police Department.
Alexis Lachelle Edens, 20, was reported missing Nov. 19 by her mother, LaVorgna said.
He said Edens was last seen on Augusta Road.
Edens is 5 feet 4 inches, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
