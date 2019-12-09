Chester man sent child nude photos on Facebook, sexually assaulted victim, deputies say

CHESTER, S.C. (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald) - A Chester County man has been charged with sexual assault and sending pictures of his private parts to a child, deputies said.
James Matthew McManus, 41, of Edgemoor, was arrested Saturday on charges of disseminating obscene material to a minor and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.
McManus is accused of sending pictures of sex organs through Facebook messenger to a child McManus met while he was doing yard work, according to Dorsey and a Chester County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
McManus also is charged with sex assault on the child, according to police records.
The pictures were sent for at least a month before the sex assault, deputies said.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office were told of the incidents in late November and started an investigation, Dorsey said.
McManus faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
The second-degree criminal sexual conduct allegation alleges McManus used aggravated coercion to accomplish sexual battery under state law. A conviction for the charge in South Carolina carries as much as 20 years in prison.
The dissemination of obscene material to a minor charge also is a felony and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison under South Carolina law.
McManus was denied bond by a magistrate in a Chester County court and remains in the Chester County jail.