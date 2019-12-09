Bikers With A Cause continue Christmas tradition with gifts for all at Nazareth Child And Family Connection

“The reason we do what we do is that we hate that to see children who have had such a bad hand dealt them,” said Darby Dillard, a member of Bikers With A Cause and one of the event’s organizers. “We just want to teach them there is hope for them in this world. I used to ignore the Holy Spirit, but he hit on me in 2008 to do this and we’ve been doing this ever since.”