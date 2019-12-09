Bikers With A Cause continue Christmas tradition with gifts for all at Nazareth Child And Family Connection

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bikers With A Cause rolled into Rockwell Saturday afternoon to make sure all of the young residents of Nazareth Child & Family Connection had a Merry Christmas.
As has been the case for many years, the group delivered gifts during Nazareth’s annual Christmas party, filling every wish list for Nazareth residents.
“The reason we do what we do is that we hate that to see children who have had such a bad hand dealt them,” said Darby Dillard, a member of Bikers With A Cause and one of the event’s organizers. “We just want to teach them there is hope for them in this world. I used to ignore the Holy Spirit, but he hit on me in 2008 to do this and we’ve been doing this ever since.”
The event started more than 30 years ago and Bikers With A Cause took it over a decade ago.
On Saturday the group gathered at Speedway Harley-Davidson in Concord and rode their motorcycles to Rockwell to deliver presents and celebrate Christmas with the kids at the party, held this year at the Rockwell YMCA, across the street from the Nazareth campus.
“This is always one of the happiest days of the year here at Nazareth,” said Vernon Walters, CEO and president of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “To see so many people from so many different walks of life come together and bring so much joy to our residents. It’s not just the gifts, but all the interaction, the singing, the laughing … it is such a wonderful day.”
All of the Nazareth residents put together wish lists for Bikers With A Cause a couple of weeks back. When the bikers arrived Saturday, all those wishes had been filled and the Rockwell YMCA gym was overflowing with colorfully wrapped Christmas gifts.
The event also included a full traditional Christmas meal with about 300 friends and supporters of Nazareth attending.
“It was a really good party, that’s for sure,” said Dillard. “The YMCA was full, and everybody had fun.”
Those contributing to Saturday’s event included: East Rowan YMCA, Speedway Harley-Davidson, Cases For A Cause, Bostian Heights VFD, Cheerwine, Uptown Catering of Charlotte, Law Petroleum, M&M Landscaping, Dent-B-Gone, Smiley’s Cycle Works, Rowan Custom Cabinets, Lee’s Old School Transmissions, Tim Misenheimer, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department, Cabarrus County Youth Queens, “Rockwell” Gang, Vulcan Riders, Queen City Challengers, Powerhouse Fanatic Mustang Club, East Bethel Baptist Church, Hickory Grove Baptist, Friendly Bread Breakers, Rodgers Park Baptist, Brotherhood of Rodgers Park Baptist, McCune Family, Ryan Noble, Paula and Robert Severt, Darrell Efird, Missie Alcorn, Scott Hart and Jake Speck.
