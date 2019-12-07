Weekend shaping up to be dry and cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will have a dry and cool end to the weekend, with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms possible for the start of the work week. More unsettled weather is possible for the end of next week.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the lower 50s for the Piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.
A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, as scattered rain showers (and a few thunderstorms) develop. High temperatures get back into the upper 50s for Monday, with mid to upper 60s likely for Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will move across the region on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures by midweek next week. Cooler air returns Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leading to the chance for a rain/snow mix for the mountains Wednesday morning, with rain ending for the Piedmont.
Thursday looks to be partly cloudy, with the chance for an isolated rain shower, with a chilly afternoon high temperature around 40 degrees.
Scattered rain showers look to redevelop for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid-40s for Friday, and lower 50s for the next Saturday.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
