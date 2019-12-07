Weekend shaping up to be dry and cool

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, as scattered rain showers (and a few thunderstorms) develop. High temperatures get back into the upper 50s for Monday, with mid to upper 60s likely for Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will move across the region on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures by midweek next week. Cooler air returns Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leading to the chance for a rain/snow mix for the mountains Wednesday morning, with rain ending for the Piedmont.