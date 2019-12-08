Virginia Tech Hokies, Kentucky Wildcats set to square off in last Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Conference championships are over, playoff teams have been seeded and bowls have been filled -- including the only bowl to call Charlotte home the last 18 years.
Virginia Tech and Kentucky will square off at noon Dec. 31 at Bank of America Stadium. The game will end Belk’s 9-year-run as the bowl’s title sponsor.
Kentucky, 7-5, will make its first appearance in the game.
Virginia Tech, 8-4, overcame a 24-0 halftime deficit to defeat Arkansas in the game in 2016.
Individual tickets for the 2019 Belk Bowl are available through www.BelkTickets.com and the participating schools. Fans can visit the official website, www.BelkBowl.com, for more information about the game and surrounding events.
