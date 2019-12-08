Traveling STARLAB® transports visitors to outer space

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The solar system comes to life at the STARLAB® Planetarium, an immersive and interactive experience hosted this month by the Cabarrus County Public Library System.
From inside the portable, inflatable dome, participants travel to constellations and other cosmic occurrences. Each date includes multiple shows that run between 30 to 40 minutes on various topics. All shows are appropriate for families and children of all ages. The event is free; however, seating is limited.
The STARLAB® Planetarium exhibit schedule is:
· Harrisburg Branch (201 Sims Parkway): Tuesdays, December 10, and 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Kannapolis YMCA (850 Mountain Street): Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
· Concord Branch (27 Union Street N): Thursday, December 12, and Saturday, December 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Mt. Pleasant Elementary School (8555 North Dr): Wednesday, December 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Library System previously held the STARLAB® event in January. The traveling exhibit drew hundreds of excited space explorers. Due to the event’s popularity, early arrival is encouraged.
STARLAB® comes to Cabarrus through a partnership with the State Library of North Carolina, aimed at bringing museum-quality space exploration and learning opportunities to small and rural communities.
For more information, follow the Cabarrus County Public Library System on Facebook @cabarruscountylibrary, or call 704-920-2050.
December featured events
Cabarrus County’s Public Library System and Active Living and Parks departments will host several feature events in December.
December 10
Senior Christmas Party 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabarrus Arena & Events Center (4751 N.C. 49)Come one, come all to a holiday fest so large and so exciting that it fills the Arena with cheer. The spirited fun includes lunch, door prizes, entertainment, games and goody bags for all participants.
STARLAB Planetarium10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Harrisburg branch (201 Sims Pkwy.), All ages.
December 12
STARLAB Planetarium 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Concord branch (27 Union St. N.), All ages
A Willy Wonka holiday 6 p.m., Kannapolis branch (850 Mountain St.), All ages. Grab your golden ticket and come to the library. The pure imagination of Willy Wonka will come to life through games, crafts and lots of holiday fun. You can even dress in your favorite “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” costume.
December 14
Woodland Christmas 10 a.m. - noon, Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd.), All ages, $5 per person. Leave the grind behind and choose a morning of nature-inspired holiday fun. Woodland Christmas celebrates the beauty of parks in the winter. Get in the holiday spirit by creating nature-based crafts, building winter bird feeders, playing games, roasting s’mores, sipping hot cocoa, tossing “snowballs” and sharing picture-perfect moments with Santa.
December 17
STARLAB Planetarium10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Harrisburg branch (201 Sims Pkwy.), All ages
December 18
STARLAB Planetarium4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Elementary (8555 North Dr.), All ages
A Willy Wonka holiday4 p.m., Harrisburg branch (201 Sims Pkwy.), All ages
December 19
A Willy Wonka holiday5:30 p.m., Mt. Pleasant branch (8556 Cook St.), All ages
December 20
Adventure in December half-day camp (registration required) 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd.), Ages 5-13, $20. Moms and dads can get away while the kiddos play at Adventure in December. The half-day camp includes cosmic dodgeball, Nerf gun battles and mini-golf. They’ll dissect owl pellets, meet live animals and create holiday crafts. There’s even a morning snack and a pizza lunch. Activities take place indoors and outside—please dress accordingly.
December 21
Christmas bird count 10 a.m. – noon; Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks; All ages. Try something new and create a winter tradition. Participate in the National Audubon Society’s longest-running citizen science bird project. Rangers at each park will provide knowledge and resources such as binoculars and field guides.
A Willy Wonka holiday11 a.m., Midland branch (4297 N.C. Hwy 24-27), All ages
STARLAB Planetarium11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Concord branch (27 Union St. N.), All ages
December 23
A Willy Wonka holiday4:30 p.m., Concord branch (27 Union St. N.), All ages
December 31
STARLAB Planetarium11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Harrisburg branch (201 Sims Pkwy.), All ages
