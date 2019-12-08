‘Tats for Tots’ raising money, toys for Levine Children’s Hospital patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the holiday season, you’re probably used to hearing sleigh bells. But Saturday, at Elysium Ink Tattoo shop in Concord, you could hear the buzz of tattoo guns, instead.
Owner Marcus Mynes says the tattoo guns are buzzing this Saturday, to give back to the community.
“For the kids at the Children’s Levine Hospital," says Mynes. "They don’t get to come home for Christmas every year.”
Customers could come in Saturday for special rates on tattoos and piercings. All you had to do?
“We’re asking all attendees to donate a toy so we can give that to toys for tots as well.”
Customers could also buy $5 vouchers to go towards things like a raffle for more discounts—or even a car bash.
“It’s a great thing," says customer, David Ramos. "We’ve got a lot of people coming out donating toys.”
That money collected along with 10 percent of the event proceeds all is going towards donation.
“And [we’ll] use that money that we raised from that, to go towards the Levine children hospital," says co-host of the event, Jordan Pierce.
The money raised will be transformed, before being donated. Mynes says they’ll be taking the money and turning it into Build-A-Bear Kits. Mynes says the goal is to have many kits along with the donated toys, to bring to the hospital for the patients.
“Were trying to raise enough money to get these kids the toys they need," says Mynes. “A build a bear kit aint much, but its something. And those kids, they deserve it.”
