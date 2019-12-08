Police: 5 teens stole car with child inside in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for two additional suspects after five teens stole a vehicle with a child inside, Sunday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers responded to an armed robbery of a vehicle on North Tryon Street, near Heathway Drive around 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the vehicle owner said she had just started her car and put in her 7-year-old child before quickly running inside a business.
Five teens, all described as Hispanic males, proceeded to steal the woman’s car at gun point with the child still inside.
According to police, the suspects left with the car but eventually let the child go.
Officers eventually located the stolen vehicle near Shamrock Drive where the 5 suspects jumped and ran.
Officers followed and have since detained three of the five suspects without incident on North Sharon Amity and Albemarle Road.
CMPD’s K-9 unit has been called in to assist the search for the remaining suspects.
No official charges or injuries have been reported at this time.
More information to follow.
