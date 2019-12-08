Man shot at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times at a south Charlotte apartment complex Saturday.
The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Baltimore Avenue.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the man showed up outside of a resident’s apartment, and that the resident then called 911.
He was transported to the hospital by MEDIC.
This is an active investigation and police haven’t released any further information.
