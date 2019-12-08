Man dies by suicide after killing former girlfriend in Lancaster Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster County deputies are investigating after a murder-suicide Saturday night.
Deputies say the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Bob White Road in the Rich Hill area.
According to officials, a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then himself outside of his ex’s home.
Both people have been pronounced deceased. Deputies say the suspected shooter is 24, and the victim was a 27-year-old woman. The two were talking in the roadway behind the man’s truck before the shooting.
“This was a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a press release. “Our investigators interviewed several people overnight with knowledge of the event and have a pretty clear understanding of what happened. We also collected physical evidence. The investigation is ongoing, and we will have to wait on the autopsy results and reports from forensic testing to see if we learn anything else about this case.”
No names have been released at this time.
This is an active investigation, and no more information was released.
