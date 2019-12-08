Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway now under construction

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Construction of the first phase of the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway is underway. This first phase is 2.5 miles and will run along a sewer easement from Orphanage Road to Rogers Lake Road, according to a news release from the City of Kannapolis.
The greenway will be ten feet wide and paved. It is expected to be completed in 2020. This will be the third greenway in the City of Kannapolis. The other two are Bakers Creek and the 8th Street Greenways.
The public will be able to access the greenway at three locations: Oakwood Avenue (across from the Lantern Green and Stonewyck neighborhood), Vietnam Veterans Park and Rogers Lake Road. Vehicle parking will only be available at Vietnam Veterans Park. The neighborhoods of Newman Manor, Windsor and Kellswater Bridge will be able to easily access the greenway.
Future phases include Rogers Lake Road to NC 3 (Safrit Park) and from NC 3 to Bakers Creek Greenway. When additional phases of the greenway are finished the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway will be a total of 7.5 miles and will cross under I-85. This greenway is also a key component of the Carolina Thread Trail, a 15-county initiative to provide greenway connectivity to key attractions, destinations, and population centers in the Charlotte region.
Greenways were the most requested recreational amenity for residents of Kannapolis when surveyed for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The greenway will cost $4.9 million to construct. The City received a federal grant for $3.1 million and $551,230 from the developers of Kellswater, which will cover most of the costs, leaving the City’s contribution to the project at $1.2 million.
