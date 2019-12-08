Dry Sunday...Rain, Warm & Cold Temps Coming During Workweek...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase today, but it will remain dry and with just enough sun to push us into the seasonal middle 50s.
A thickening blanket of cloud cover will keep temperatures from falling as much tonight with most neighborhoods dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Most of the night should be fairly quiet, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Monday will bring more of the same: considerable cloudiness with an occasional shower and afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures may actually rise into the mild 60s Monday night in advance of a major front approaching from the west.
That front has its greatest impact on the WBTV viewing area Tuesday and we have extended the First Alert to that day, as more widespread showers and maybe even a few thunder rumbles enter the forecast. Southerly breezes in advance of our next front will push Tuesday’s temperatures to near 70° before another cold shot arrives for the second part of the workweek when high temperatures are forecast to be in the cold 40s.
Skies will clear early Wednesday as the front pulls to our east and Thursday looks mostly sunny before more rain possibly returns as we close out the workweek. A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday, as some models are hinting that moisture may arrive early enough in the day for a wintry mix to unfold before transitioning to cold rain that could linger into Saturday.
Hope you have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.