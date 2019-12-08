Driver killed in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a crash in west Charlotte on Saturday.
The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. on the 4100 block of Wilkinson Boulevard near Morris Field Drive.
It was a single-vehicle wreck, and the deceased was the only person in the car. Sunday morning, CMPD identified the driver as 23-year-old Celeste Lytle.
According to preliminary results, police say Lytle was driving a Saturn SL1 west on Wilkinson Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Police say the Saturn was traveling too fast when the car approached a curve. Police say the car’s left side hit a concrete median, then the car traveled off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole and a tree. Lytle was pronounced dead on scene. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
Police say excessive speed is a contributing factor in the crash and they also suspect impairment.
CMPD is still investigating.
