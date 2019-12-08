Carolina Panthers sign linebacker Shaq Thompson to a 4 year extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has agreed to a 4 year extension with the team. The deal will keep him with the team until 2023.
“Shaq is our type of person and our type of player,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a press release provided by the team. “He’s proven that he can play linebacker at a very high level, and he’s got all the traits you want. He’s smart, he’s physical, he can run, and he’s very versatile. He fits the blueprint for what we want at the position.”
Shaq was drafted in the first round of 2015 NFL Draft with the 25th pick by the Panthers. In 5 NFL seasons, he has 394 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
He is have a career season in 2019 as he has a 101 tackles through 12 games. That is a career high. He is averaging 8 tackles per game and had a career high 14 tackles in the Arizona game in week 3.
The Panthers will look to snap a 4 game losing streak on Sunday when they pay a visit to division rival Atlanta.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.