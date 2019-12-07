Rice helps The Citadel roll past Carver College 108-40

Kaelon Harris and Eddie Davis III both posted double-doubles for the Bulldogs (4-5). Harris finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Davis contributed 12 points and a career-high 14 boards. Alex Reed pitched in with 15 points and seven boards off the bench. Fletcher Abee and Brady Spence added 12 points apiece with Spence grabbing eight rebounds. Rudy Fitzgibbons III scored 11.