Mecklenburg County among the first in the country where nationwide HIV plan is implemented

Mecklenburg County’s HIV and STD Services Health Manager Matt Jenkins says the county is planning to launch a campaign in hopes of getting more people tested for HIV. He says anyone age 13 to 64 should be tested for HIV at least once in their life. They plan to offer testing in nontraditional locations in hopes of getting more people tested. For example, he says a person could send a text and a counselor would meet the patient wherever they are, even at a night club or their house.