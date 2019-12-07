Dry & Chilly Weekend...Rain Soon To Follow...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Friday’s rain, the weekend will be dry and chilly. Today will bring a mixture of clouds and sun along with seasonal high temperatures in the middle 50s. Though rain chances will stay low, mountain areas will have more cloud cover today and it will be colder there as well with highs in the middle 40s. The weather for this evening’s ACC Championship football game looks good. It will stay dry with temperatures in the chilly 30s, so bundle up if you’re going. Overnight lows will settle back to near 32°.
Clouds increase on Sunday and it will be cold with afternoon readings only getting back to near 50°. Overall, Sunday should be a dry day until the rain arrives late Sunday night, or more likely early on Monday. We’ve issued a First Alert for Monday and it appears the morning hours may see the most rainfall, so you may want to plan to leave for work a little earlier. Another round of rain will reappear on Tuesday and we have extended the First Alert to that day as well, as showers and maybe even a few thunder rumbles enter the forecast.
Southerly breezes in advance of our next front will push Monday’s highs into the upper 50s, while upper 60s are expected on Tuesday before another cold shot arrives for the second part of the workweek when high temperatures are forecast to be in the cold 40s.
Hope you have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
