Dry & Chilly Weekend...Rain Soon To Follow...

Clouds increase on Sunday and it will be cold with afternoon readings only getting back to near 50°. Overall, Sunday should be a dry day until the rain arrives late Sunday night, or more likely early on Monday. We’ve issued a First Alert for Monday and it appears the morning hours may see the most rainfall, so you may want to plan to leave for work a little earlier. Another round of rain will reappear on Tuesday and we have extended the First Alert to that day as well, as showers and maybe even a few thunder rumbles enter the forecast.