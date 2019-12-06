Woman charged for hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead, 5 injured in Charlotte

Police say the investigation indicates that a Honda driving on the road next to a Buick was unable to maintain its lane and struck the Buick. This caused the Buick to run off the road, cross over the grass median, into oncoming traffic and collide with a Mazda head-on. The Buick kept going into the next lane and into the path of a Hyundai, which hit the Buick on the passenger’s side. The Honda failed to stop or remain on the scene.