Sprinkles today, dry and chilly weekend follows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak area of low pressure will bypass the WBTV viewing area to the south today, but it will bring more clouds and even a few spotty light showers to the WBTV area.
Afternoon readings will be just a tad cooler today than the past few days with more clouds in the forecast, but I still expect most Charlotte-area neighborhoods will run up close to 60°.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will give way to a clearing trend overnight will daybreak readings near 40°
The weekend will be dry and chilly. Saturday will bring a good deal of sunshine along with seasonal high temperatures in the middle 50s. The weather for Saturday’s evening’s ACC Championship football game looks good. It will stay dry with temperatures in the chilly 30s, so bundle up if you’re going.
Clouds increase on Sunday and it will be cold with afternoon readings only getting back to near 50°. Overall, Sunday should be a dry day until the rain arrives Sunday night, or more likely early on Monday.
We’ve issued a First Alert for Monday and it appears the morning hours may see the most rainfall, so you may want to plan to leave for work a little earlier. Another round of rain will reappear on Tuesday and we have extended the First Alert to that day as well, as showers and maybe even a few thunder rumbles enter the forecast.
Next week starts off mild with temperatures back up around 60° on Monday followed by mid to upper 60s on Tuesday before another cold shot arrives for the midweek period.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
