Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will have interim coach Perry Fewell on the sideline when they visit the Atlanta Falcons. Fewell begins his audition for the full-time job after Ron Rivera was fired this week following a four-game losing streak. Falcons coach Dan Quinn already is assured of his second straight losing season, leaving his future uncertain. The Falcons have won four straight in the NFC South rivalry. That streak includes a 29-3 win last month at Carolina. Devonta Freeman and the Falcons hope to take advantage of the Panthers' poor run defense.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall have used similar styles to achieve success heading into the Atlantic Coast Conference football championship game. Swinney has used a relentless focus on finding players who fit the third-ranked Tigers and and integrating them into a winning program. Swinney believes Mendenhall has taken that same route in leading the 22nd-ranked Cavaliers to their first championship game appearance. Clemson is looking for its fifth straight ACC crown and sixth in Swinney's 11 full seasons. Virginia has never won a league title outright It has shared titles in 1989 and 1995.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout, Petr Mrazek stopped San Jose cold in the tiebreaker and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Sharks 3-2. Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in regulation, Jake Gardiner also scored and Warren Foegele added two assists for the Hurricanes, who had lost three of four. Svechnikov had the only goal of the tiebreaker, and after he beat Aaron Dell with a forehand, Mrazek stopped Logan Couture with his pads and stick to end it. Marcus Sorensen scored and Couture added a deflected goal for the Sharks, who have lost two in a row.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer will try to reach an agreement for ïts 30th team to be Charlotte, North Carolina. The team could start play as soon as 2021. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made a presentation to MLS owners. Tepper would own the team and it would play at Bank of America Stadium. That is the home of his NFL franchise. MLS Commissioner Don Garber all but confirmed the expansion fee will be $300 million. Charlotte would be the third MLS team to share a stadium with the NFL, joining Seattle and Atlanta.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Gibbs capped his remarkable NASCAR season by winning the Bill France Award of Excellence at the season-ending awards ceremony. Gibbs' drivers won 19 of 36 races and Kyle Busch gave the team owner his fifth Cup title. It came in a season dedicated to Gibbs' son, J.D., who died in January of complications of a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. Gibbs was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year and will be inducted next month. His teams went 1-2-3 at the Daytona 500 this year and dominated the competition.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Christian Okoro scored a season-high 18 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, to lift No. 14 Auburn to an 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers improved to 8-0. They rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit, easily their largest of the season.