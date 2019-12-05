First Alert Day issued for Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather rarely gets boring this time of year, and this forecast is no exception. A weak system moves through the region Friday which will pop some scattered light showers around the region, but overall it doesn’t look terribly disruptive and temperatures will remain mild even with the limited sunshine – in the upper 50s.
However, while this front moves through Friday without much fanfare, temperatures will slide downward over the weekend behind this system. No Arctic outbreaks here, but enough to make the ACC Championship game Saturday night at BOA stadium a chilly affair as temperatures will already be falling into the 30s by kickoff. Fortunately no wet weather expected.
Clouds increase on Sunday, but overall it should be a dry day until the rain arrives very late and more likely early on Monday. We’ve issued a First Alert for Monday and it appears the morning hours may see the most rainfall. Another round of rain may reappear on Tuesday and we may extend the First Alert soon into Tuesday as well.
Next week starts off mild with temperatures back up around 60 and then we await another cold shot arriving behind that.
Enjoy your Friday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
