Child hit, killed by car in east Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | December 5, 2019 at 8:30 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 9:12 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say a child has died after being hit by a car on Thursday evening off of a busy east Charlotte roadway.

Police have reported that the accident happened on Rama Road near the intersection with Cabotwood Lane at around 6:25 p.m.

The child was hit by a car and was transported by Medic from the scene with life-threatening injuries. Upon arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released at this time.

