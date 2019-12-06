Child hit, killed by car in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say a child has died after being hit by a car on Thursday evening off of a busy east Charlotte roadway.
Police have reported that the accident happened on Rama Road near the intersection with Cabotwood Lane at around 6:25 p.m.
The child was hit by a car and was transported by Medic from the scene with life-threatening injuries. Upon arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.
No further information has been released at this time.
