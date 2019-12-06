Bourbon St. strip club owner booked with raping child at business

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Bourbon Street club manager has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl while she was visiting the club with friends.
Court documents say the 16-year-old was visitng the club with friends when she was told the club owner wanted to see her.
Court document identified the club owner as Vishal Motwani.
Documents also say the manager Kenneth Rancifer, who has also been charged in the incident, approached the girl and brought her up to Motwani’s office to meet with him.
Documents say that’s where the rape occurred.
They say the girl was there with friends, bonding, and learning how to dance with one of the dancers.
When she was taken upstairs documents say Motwani offered her $1,500 to have a “fun time”.
When she refused, Motwani kept offering her more money until document say he assaulted her.
After the assault, video evidence showed the 16-year-old staggering out of the club, needing assistance to walk from her friends.
The girl then went to the hospital to be examined and a rape kit was collected.
Motwani’s been charged with third degree rape, false imprisonment, and indecedent behavior with a juvenile.
His bond was set at $130,000.
The club manager has been charged with second degree kidnapping and principal to third degree rape.
His bond was set at $15,000.
