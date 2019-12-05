6-year-old collecting blankets to warm the hearts of seniors for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Makaela McDuffie is looking to warm hearts this season.
The 6-year-old little girl’s project, Grandma’s Lap, aims to collect blankets to distribute to nursing homes across our area.
"I wanted to get all these blankets to give to the elderly so that they can feel warm and loved for Christmas,” said Makaela. “So what we do is collect blankets-- and we want them to be fresh so that if they need it, but they are allergic, we can give it to them and they will feel comfortable if they are sick.”
The goal is to provide as many seniors with a blanket as possible. Makaela and her family will be collecting until December 22 at the following locations
- Men’s Warehouse and Tux (Mayfaire Town Center)
- Men’s Warehouse (3920 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, NC)
- Broken Bread Fellowship (908 E Fremont St., Burgaw, NC)
- High-Speed Cleaning Products (301 Chesterfield Rd., Castle Hayne)
- Tub located on front porch (6616 Murrayville Rd., Wilmington, NC)
