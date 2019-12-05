Will a Charlotte lawyer be the new Miss Universe? She has big plans whatever happens.

It’s been so much fun. Our director of PR brought to my attention that there was an opportunity open for us to work with “Extra.” So they came into the office one day and interviewed me and we did a FaceTime call session with Billy Bush, who is the host for “Extra TV.” They brought me on, first as a special correspondent, so I was given contract work, and then they signed me on as one of their official “Extra” correspondents, which is just crazy.