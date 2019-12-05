VIDEO: S.C. deputy accidentally shoots woman inside suspect’s home

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage Wednesday morning of a deputy-involved shooting.
The footage showed a deputy shooting the mother of a shoplifting suspect on Oct. 20.
The department said the officer accidentally shot the woman while at the home of a person suspected of shoplifting in Cliffview Court in Greer.
The suspected shoplifter, 40-year-old Sean Kaiser, was arrested and is charged with resisting arrest with assault, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and shoplifting.
The video shows a deputy outside the man’s home in Greer. In it, the officer tries to get Kaiser to go into custody. He refuses and heads back inside through the front door. On his way in, the deputy grab Kaiser’s shirt. He asks her not to touch him.
While inside, the deputy attempts to put Kaiser into handcuffs. He refuses and retreats up the staircase.
A few minutes later, Kaiser’s mother is seen in the footage holding the 40-year-old back from charging the deputy. He breaks free and charges toward her. That’s when the deputy fires a shot, missing him and instead hitting his mother, who was later hospitalized. The deputy fires another shot, which did not hit anyone.
The deputy’s partner comes inside the house and kicks Kaiser in the head before putting him in handcuffs and placing him under arrest.
“It did not seem that there was any reason why she needed to escalate this to potentially deadly force levels at that time,” Jake Erwin, Kaiser’s lawyer, said.
Erwin weighed in Wednesday, saying there was no need for the deputy to pull her gun on his client.
“It was clear to me that the officer escalated the situation several times beyond what was necessary,” he said. “She could have treated Sean more like a human being and less like a target and all of this could have been avoided.”
JB Kelly, President of the The Foothills Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, said the deputy did the right thing. He said the deputy gave Kaiser every opportunity to surrender and he refused to back down.
WARNING: The video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
The deputy was placed on leave. She is now on administrative duty, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Flood.
According to the department, the deputy did not violate policy.
SLED is investigating the incident.
Flood said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will not draw any conclusions during the investigation.
