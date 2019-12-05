SWAT responds after man reportedly shot in Rock Hill, nearby school put on lockdown

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT team was called out to a situation near Rock Hill Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The SWAT situation is taking place near the intersection of Brownstone Road and Finley Road, just east of Heckle Boulevard. The sheriff’s office did not immediately release any details other than that SWAT was responding.
According to WBTV’s news partners the Rock Hill Herald, the situation started around 1 p.m. after a 49-year-old man was found shot in the chest on the front porch of a home on Jefferson Avenue, which is about 7 minutes away from the SWAT location.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting reportedly led to a brief preventative lockdown at Finley Road Elementary School. That lockdown was lifted near the end of the school day.
