Some NC mountain schools close after wind gusts near hurricane force

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ashe County Schools canceled class Thursday due to wind damage.
The school district posted a message online Thursday morning: “Due to wind damages, Ashe County Schools are closed today, December 5, for both students and staff. It will be an annual leave day.”
Wind gusts Wednesday and overnight were close to hurricane force in the highest elevations in the High Country. The area woke up Thursday to reports of downed trees and power lines.
The winds are expected to subside in the area Thursday.
