Rowan Public Library bookmark contest showcases creative designs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library celebrated the winners of its annual Bookmark Design Contest with a special reception on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Headquarters’ Children’s Room. Submissions were to be original designs and reflect the theme of books, reading, libraries, and/or literacy.
Sponsored by Friends of Rowan Public Library, the contest received over 120 entries. Prizes were awarded to first, second, and third-place in three age-based categories:
In the four to six-years-old category, Malachi Rakes (Anchor Christian Academy) earned first place; Johnny Tucker (homeschool) placed second; and Montaña Caballero-Quesada (Salisbury Academy) placed third.
In the seven to nine-years-old category, Will Rogers (North Hills) earned first place; Kendra Velazquez (Sacred Heart) placed second; and Margot May Pryor (Overton Elementary) placed third.
In the 10 to 11-years-old category, Jaelyn Earnhardt (Erwin Middle) earned first place; Zane Yale (Rockwell Christian) placed second; and Taylor Vinson (Faith Elementary)placed third.
A limited run of 160 bookmarks of each of the first-place designs will be professionally printed by Salisbury’s Quick Copy Print Shop and made available at RPL branches. All winners receive a cash prize, and their designs will be on display at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.
To learn more about the contest and other children’s programming, call 704-216-8234 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.
